Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mali set Dec. 14 for national dialogue [Morning Call]

Mali set Dec. 14 for national dialogue [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Mali has set December 14 as the official start date for the country’s inclusive national dialogue. It comes after several months of consultations with opinion leaders, stakeholder and local groups from all sides of the country.

The dialogue according to President Ibrahim Keita is supposed to put Malians around the talking table in order to establish a new road map for the country.

So how important is this for Mali and how is the country reacting to this announcement from President Keita?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..