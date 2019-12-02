Mali set Dec. 14 for national dialogue [Morning Call]

Mali has set December 14 as the official start date for the country’s inclusive national dialogue. It comes after several months of consultations with opinion leaders, stakeholder and local groups from all sides of the country.

The dialogue according to President Ibrahim Keita is supposed to put Malians around the talking table in order to establish a new road map for the country.

So how important is this for Mali and how is the country reacting to this announcement from President Keita?