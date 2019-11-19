Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Haitian president calls for help in tackling humanitarian crisis [Morning Call]

Haitian president calls for help in tackling humanitarian crisis [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Haiti needs international support to tackle an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

President Jovenel Moise made the call in an interview on sunday. His appeal for help comes two months into anti-government protests that have exacerbated food insecurity in the Americas’ poorest nation.

Moise also said he was holding closed-door talks with civil society groups and the private sector, as well as radical and moderate members of the opposition in a bid to break political gridlock by creating a government of unity.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..