Haitian president calls for help in tackling humanitarian crisis [Morning Call]

Haiti needs international support to tackle an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

President Jovenel Moise made the call in an interview on sunday. His appeal for help comes two months into anti-government protests that have exacerbated food insecurity in the Americas’ poorest nation.

Moise also said he was holding closed-door talks with civil society groups and the private sector, as well as radical and moderate members of the opposition in a bid to break political gridlock by creating a government of unity.