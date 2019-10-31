Boeing 737 Max crashes: Will the families find closure? [Travel]

Since March, Paul Njoroge hasn’t been able to work, sleep without nightmares, or go about his life without thinking about the final moments that his wife, his three children, and his mother-in-law were alive.

On 10 March 2019 Njoroge lost his entire family when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The accident occurred 5 months after another Lion Air operated Boeing 737 Max crashed, killing 189 people.

Two fatal accidents, both on the Boeing 737 MAX model that resulted in the loss of a total 346 lives and worldwide grounding of the 737 Max fleet. Why weren’t the Boeing jets grounded after the first crash. This is just one of many questions recently put to Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s CEO, by the U.S. Senate Trade Committee. Senators accused the company of rushing the plane’s design and cutting corners in order to bring it to market more quickly in an effort to remain competitive.

Since the grounding of the 737 Max fleet in March, Boeing has said it is fixing software and has overhauled its review procedures. As Boeing makes moves to get back on the market the family members continue to grieve, still too overwhelmed by what happened.

A travel report by Nyasha K Mutizwa