South African Airways cancels flights after recalling some planes

South African Airways (SAA) on Tuesday recalled some of its planes to undertake compliance checks, indicating that it may consequently operate an amended flight schedule.

The cash-strapped airline said in a statement that some of the flights will operate later than usual and four flights have been cancelled, but the airline has combined flights and deployed bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers, it said.

“The decision to recall the aircraft follows an oversight inspection conducted by SACAA (South African Civil Aviation Authority) at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT),” the airline said.