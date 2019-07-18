2019 Netball World Cup: Zimbabwe's Gems take on Malawi's Queens

Zimbabwe
A recap of South Africa’s journey to semis
July 18: Day 7 fixtures
- Zimbabwe vs Malawi
- Uganda vs Jamaica
- South Africa vs England
African team in semis
South Africa’s Proteas are the only African side in the last four of the competition. They are joined by England (hosts), New Zealand and Australia (reigning champions).
The Vitality Roses (England) go head-to-head with South Africa (Proteas) on Thursday to decide who tops the group. The other African countries in Liverpool are Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda.
Due to tonight's final result, we now have our CONFIRMED fab four!
AussieDiamondsEnglandNetball
Netball_SASilverFernsNZ
But who are you backing to lift the trophy? ?
The winner of #NWC2019 will be ……………………………………………..#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/jZ4lIwlTY1
Day 6: Uganda vs South Africa
African teams, Uganda and South Africa clashed on Wednesday with the game going in favour of the southern Africans by 67 – 40.
The victory confirms a semi-final place for the winners who have this far won all of their four matches at the tournament.
NETBALL WORLD CUP UPDATE— NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 17, 2019
FULLTIME: South Africa 67 – 40 Uganda
The #SheCranes lose to South Africa. The awesome ladies did their best and made us proud. South Africa advances to the Semi-Finals #NTVNews #NWC2019 #ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/9asBxyQnov
The Proteas now join holders Australia and New-Zealand who on Tuesday qualified for the semis with their fifth victories at the World Cup.
Uganda have won three games so far, only losing to hosts England, and are playing to better their 8th place finish at the 2015 World Cup.
While many observers believe South Africa’s match against England on Thursday will determine the winner of Group, the Proteas had earlier stressed that they are only focused on tonight’s match against the She-Cranes.
‘‘We have Uganda next, and they’re not just another side, they’re a quality side and we’ll have a big game against them, so we are focusing on that. Whatever happens elsewhere in the group, we have to perform to benefit ourselves,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.
July 16: highlights of Day 5
- Zimbabwe 66 – 41 Barbados
- Australia 74 – 25 Malawi
Zimbabwe’s remarkable journey continues
Zimbabwe’s impressive World Cup debut continued on Tuesday with a 66-41 win over Barbados, as they continue to win the hearts of many neutrals with their performances in the competition so far.
The Gems, who have now won four games and lost two, kept alive the possibility of earning what would be a historic top-six finish at their first ever World Cup.
The Zim Gems are now level with Malawi on four points, and play their African rivals in their final Group F game on Thursday.
Another brilliant performance from

ZimGemsOfficial! ?

Pauline Jani scored 51/53 ?

Is the top eight possible?
ZimGemsOfficial! ?
Pauline Jani scored 51/53 ?
Is the top eight possible?#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/XcTvQmbP6O
Malawi loses to Australia
Defending champions Australia booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 Netball World Cup, following their 74-25 win over Malawi Queens.
While Malawi came into the game riding a high of three consecutive wins, it was the Diamonds who secured their fifth consecutive win of the tournament.
The 25 goals scored in a match is the lowest ever World Cup score by Malawi.
The win moves Australia on to eight points, level at the top of Group F with New Zealand. The two nations meet on Thursday morning, in the game which will decide the group winners.
July 16 fixtures
- Malawi vs Australia
- Zimbabwe vs Barbados
July 15: highlights of Day 4
- South Africa 66 – 38 Scotland
- Uganda 57 – 54 Trinidad and Tobago
- Malawi 47 – 43 Northern Ireland
- Zimbabwe 36 – 79 New Zealand
South Africa maintains 100% record
South Africa’s Proteas maintained their 100% record at the Netball World Cup, when they defeated Scotland, 66-38.
The wins puts the African team in an elite club that includes hosts England, defending champions Australia and New Zealand, who have won all their four matches at the tournament.
Uganda wins 3 in a row
Uganda defeated Trinidad and Tobago, 57-54 to keep alive their chances of a semi-final berth.
The win means the She-Cranes have now lost one game, against hosts England, and won three including against Scotland and Samoa.
Who are Africa’s representatives?
Malawi gets third win a row
Malawi’s Queens won their first game in Group F, defeating Northern Ireland, 47-43.
The win is Malawi’s third in a row, and the team ranked 9th in the world, have only lost one match at this year’s World Cup, their opening day loss to New Zealand.
‘‘It was a tough game, it was not easy. Northern Ireland played really well. We worked hard as a team. We have the fighting spirit, and that enabled us to win the game,’‘ said Malawi’s captain Joanna Kachilika.
The top two teams in Group F that also includes reigning champions Australia and Barbados, will proceed to the semi-finals.
Zimbabwe lose to New Zealand
Zimbabwe’s bid for a semi-final berth suffered a setback when they lost first game in Group F to New Zealand.
The match that ended 79-36 in favor of the Silver Ferns, means New Zealand have now secured four wins in four games, while Zimbabwe have two wins and two losses so far.
‘‘It was a nice experience to play against New Zealand. We learned a lot, because these girls are good. We are ranked 13 in the world, so we learned a lot from New Zealand,’‘ Zimbabwe’s Pauline Jani said.
July 15 Fixtures
- Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
- Northern Ireland vs Malawi
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Uganda
- South Africa vs Scotland
Who’s facing who at stage 2?
Following the end of the preliminary stage of the Netball World Cup, 12 teams have now progressed to the next stage.
The 12 teams have been placed in two groups to play for a place in the semi-finals, while the remaining four will compete to determine 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th place.
The groups competing for the semis are as follows;
Group F: Australia, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Malawi and Barbados
Group G: Jamaica, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, England, Uganda and Scotland
Previous results against teams within their new groups will carry over, ensuring that the teams who secured three wins at the preliminaries stage go into the next phase with an advantage.
South Africa, along with hosts England, holders Australia and New Zealand all topped their groups with maximum points.
The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the semi-finals, while the remaining eight will contest matches to determine their overall placing (5th-12th) depending on their finishing position in Group F or G.
July 14: Highlights of Day 3
- South Africa 55 – 52 Jamaica
- Zimbabwe 51 – 49 Northern Ireland
- Malawi 65 – 41 Barbados
- Uganda 52 – 43 Scotland
Now THAT was some day of netball! ?

All the best moments ??
All the best moments ??#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/cM4KBXeOqd
South Africa wins against Jamaica
South Africa’s Proteas beat Jamaica by 55 goals to 52 to clinch top spot.
All four of Africa’s representatives at the Netball World Cup have now qualified for the next stage, where they will play for a place in the semi-finals.
Zimbabwe secures second win
Tournament debutants Zimbabwe pulled off yet another positive result, when they edged Northern Ireland 51-49 in the last game of Group A.
The result means Zimbabwe qualifies for the next stage, having secured the second slot behind defending champions Australia, who won all of their three games at the group stage.
South Africa, Zimbabwe in action
The other African teams, Zimbabwe and South Africa are also in action on Sunday.
Zimbabwe’s Gems take on Northern Ireland while South Africa’s Proteas will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they take on Jamaica.
Malawi qualify
Malawi’s Queens defeated Barbados 65-41 in a battle to separate the two sides that had both beaten Singapore and lost to New Zealand.
Uganda qualify
Uganda’s She Cranes won their second game at the Netball World Cup, beating Scotland by 52-43.
The win ensured the East African nation finishes second in Group A, behind hosts England.
June 13: highlights of Day 2
- South Africa 90-35 Fiji
- Uganda 69-48 Samoa
- Malawi 87-38 Singapore
- Zimbabwe 37-73 Australia
South Africa beats Fiji
Its two wins out of two for South Africa, who impressed with a 90-35 victory over Fiji.
South Africa will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they face Jamaica, who have also won both of their matches so far, tomorrow. The winner of that game will finish top of Group C.
Uganda gets first win
Uganda’s She Cranes managed a 69-48 win over Samoa, to ensure that all four African teams at the tournament now have at least one victory.
Hosts England who defeated Uganda in the Group A opening game on Friday, recorded a second win at the tournament, beating Scotland by 70-34.
Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa have each secured a win at the 2019 Netball World Cup.
South Africa, who take on Fiji later this evening, have a chance to make it two wins out of two.
Malawi secures win against Singapore
Malawi Queens secured their first win at the 2019 Netball World Cup, winning against Singapore by 49 goals.
The match which ended 87-38, puts the Malawi Queens in second position behind New Zealand and ahead of Barbados and Singapore in Group B.
Malawi, Uganda seeking wins
Malawi and Uganda will be playing to secure their first wins of the tournament, having lost against New Zealand and England respectively.
The Malawi Queens are set to take on Singapore, while Uganda’s She Cranes will play against Samoa later in the day.
South Africa, who won their opening game against Trinidad and Tobago, will play against Fiji on Saturday.
Zimbabwe loses to Australia
Tournament debutants Zimbabwe lost to Netball giants Australia in their second game, even though they still impressed the cheering crowd.
The match ended 73-37 in favor of the defending champions, who now have two wins out of two, having beaten Northern Ireland in their first game.
Zimbabwe will hope ti return to winning ways when they take on the European team, that on Saturday secured a 67-50 win against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka have now lost both of their matches at the World Cup, following their opening day loss to Zimbabwe’s Gems.
July 12: Highlights of Day 1
New Zealand 64 – 45 Malawi
Zimbabwe 79 – 49 Sri Lanka
South Africa 76 – 45 Trinidad and Tobago
England 64 – 32 Uganda
And that's a wrap for a BRILLIANT opening day at the #Vitality Netball World Cup ?

One stunning opening ceremony ?
Thousands of superb fans ?
Eight ? games

All the best moments ??
One stunning opening ceremony ?
Thousands of superb fans ?
Eight ? games
All the best moments ?? pic.twitter.com/OpV3Qv91zm
South Africa wins opening game
South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start, recording a 76-45 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.
‘‘At first it was a little shaky. But the second quarter, we stepped up. We did not know what to expect, we did not know how they played. Then the second quarter was better, because we could work things out,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.
South Africa will also take on Jamaica and Fiji in Group C.
Uganda loses to hosts England
Uganda’s She Cranes were not a match for the dominant host nation, the England Roses, who are playing to win the tournament in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.
Despite the best efforts of She Cranes shooters Peace Proscovia and Rachael Nanyonga, England ran out 64-32 winners to open their home World Cup in solid fashion.
Uganda will also face Scotland and Samoa in Group D.
Malawi loses to New Zealand
The Malawi Queens put up a brave performance but eventually succumbed to New Zealand’s Sliver Ferns, by a scoreline of 64-45.
The action from Group B also saw Barbados kick off its World Cup campaign with an impressive 69-34 win over Singapore.
New Zealand take on Barbados tomorrow Saturday, while Malawi will hope for better results in their fixture against Singapore.
Zimbabwe’s historic win
Zimbabwe has made history, winning their first ever match at the Netball World Cup. The Gems won their match against Sri Lanka by 79-49, kicking off what could be a thrilling journey.
‘‘I have goosebumps, this is a dream come true! We didn’t know we had so many people supporting Zimbabwe, to see the whole arena supporting us like that was so exciting, said Zimbabwe goal shooter Joice Takaidza.
Zimbabwe is one of four African teams at the tournament that is being hosted in Liverpool, England. The others are Malawi, Uganda and South Africa.
The Zimbabwe Gems are in Group A, along with reigning champions Australia and Northern Ireland.
‘‘Zimbabwe are something of an unknown quality and will look to capitalise on that against higher ranked teams,’‘ Africanews correspondent, Yvonnie Akonda Sundu told us ahead of the tournament.READ MORE: Rooting for African teams at 2019 Netball World Cup
In the other Group A game, Australia were leading Northern Ireland at halftime by 45-15. The game eventually ended 88-24 in favour of the Australia diamonds.
