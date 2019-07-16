DR Congo: First case of Ebola in Goma [The Morning Call]

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are calling for calm after the announcement of the first case of the Ebola virus in the eastern city of Goma.

Health officials in the region are on high alert and vaccinations against the virus began in the area on Monday.

The case involves an evangelical preacher who is now under isolation at an Ebola treatment center in Butembo. According to the Congolese health ministry, his symptoms first surfaced last Tuesday and only tested positive on Sunday when he arrived in Goma. Some of the people he got into contact with have already been tracked down and vaccinated.

There are concerns about the spread of the epidemic in Goma because this is a city with a population of one million people and is neighbouring to Rwanda’s town of Gisenyi.

For the World Health Organisation, the city is a gateway to the region and the world and describes this case as a “potential game-changer” .