AFCON 2019 updates: Late Namibia own goal gives Morocco three points

June 23: Namibian hearts broken by own goal

The Atlas Lions of Morocco could only count on an own goal to secure three points against Namibia on Sunday in their Group D fixture at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

When Keimuine hit the ball past his own goalie in the 89th minute, Moroccans celebrated but for a resolute Namibian side, it was a case of heartbreak on Day 1 of their return to the AFCON.

Two Group C matches are expected later as Senegal take on Tanzania and Algeria face off with Kenya.

June 22: Uganda vs Democratic Republic of Congo

It’s over. Uganda scores two goals, earns three points and takes the top slot in Group A.

48’ Emmanuel Okwi doubles Uganda’s lead.

16’ Patrick Kaddu has given Uganda the lead in the 16th minute, scoring with a header from a corner kick.

The battle of the defences might decide this clash, as Uganda Mamelodi Sundown’s goalkeeper Denis Onyango and DRC’s defender Arthur Masuaku who plays for West Ham will be some of the stars to watch.

June 22: Nigeria vs Burundi

Nigeria’s Super Eagles who have won the Africa Cup of Nations three times are facing tournament debutants Burundi.

Burundi will be hoping to upset the Nigerians led by Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi, and continue a fairytale that saw them qualify for AFCON for the first time.

Guinea vs Madagascar

At 20:00 hours GMT, Guinea will take on Madagascar, who are also featuring at Africa’s continental showpiece for the first time. All eyes will be on Liverpool’s star midfielder Naby Keita, who might play for the first time since he got injured in a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in May.

June 21: Upcoming matches

Tomorrow, DR Congo take on Uganda to complete matchday one in Group A, Egypt are tops now with three points and a goal.

Over in Group B, two-time champions, Nigeria take on Burundi and Guinea face debutants Madagascar.

June 21: Egypt win cagey opener

Hosts Egypt recorded a slim victory against Zimbabwe in the opening fixture of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, which kicked off in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday.

The first half strike came on the 41st minute mark through Mahmoud Trezeguet after a series of attacking waves on the Zimbabweans.

The Zimbabweans had their goalie Edward Sibanda to thank for thwarting the initial Egyptian inroads even as the Brave Warriors also carved out moments of brilliance threatening the hosts during exchanges.

