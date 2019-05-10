Release of the four hostages, including two French nationals kidnapped in Benin (Elysée)

news
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.
Go to video
Post Bashir Sudan: AU, UN say military-led transition 'unacceptable'
02:19
Apple unveils video streaming service, Apple TV+
Go to video
Mozambique cyclone deaths hit 217, over 3,000 rescued - Minister
Go to video
Algeria's Bouteflika will not run for fifth term - Official
Go to video
Algeria president quits, polls postponed - Presidency
Go to video
Nigeria election 2019: Voting postponed for a week