Niger: 55 people dead, 36 injured in oil tanker explosion

Niger
Fifty five people died and thirty six others are injured after an oil tanker exploded in Niger on the night of Sunday to Monday.
Spokesman for the Nigerien Ministry for the Interior told AFP, the incident occured a few hundred meters from the international airport of Niamey.
An eyewitness told the news agency that the truck overturned on the railway tracks at the exit of the city.
Onlookers reportedly tried to salvage the gasoline that was leaking when the explosion occurred.
On Monday, Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou visited survivors at a local hospital.
AFP
