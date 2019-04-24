Sudan: hand over power to the people or we protest

Protesters in Sudan have threatened that they will on Thursday go on a one million people march protest if the military leaders don’t swiftly transfer the power to a civilian administration.

This comes after African heads of state met in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, and agreed to give Sudan’s ruling military council three months to implement democratic reforms and a peaceful transition.

The protest movement, which announced Sunday the suspension of talks with the Military Council, considers the latter to be an “extension of Bashir’s regime”.

SOUNDBITE 1 – Rashid al-Said, a spokesman for the SPA (male, Arabic, 18 sec):

“First, the escalation (strike) speech is linked to the military council’s refusal to respond to the demands made by the Alliance for Freedom and Change. We are not looking for escalation, we are trying to find a solution, but the impasse comes from the military council.

The Transitional Military Council which took over from President Omar al-Bashir after the army overthrew him on April 11 has resisted the pressure to hasten the transfer of power. However, it has said it was ready to accept a civilian government of technocrats to run the country during an interim period of up to two years that would prepare for a presidential election