Ethiopian crash hub: France accepts black box analysis

The March 10 crash

On March 10, the world was hit by the news that a passenger aircraft operated by Africa’s top national carrier had crashed. The reference point for the information was solely the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It remained the most quoted source for hours before the flier, Ethiopian Airlines, confirmed with further details of the said incident.

The focus of this article is to put as much information as possible on the crash, straddling the before, during and aftermath of what is one of the deadliest incidents Ethiopian has faced in recent years.

You can read about the following areas below:

Germany rejects, France accepts ‘black box analysis’

US govt orders Boeing to ground all 737 MAX 9 and 9 jets

9 and 9 jets Ethiopian Airlines CEO wants Boeing to ground 737 MAX planes

wants Boeing to ground 737 planes Black boxes to be sent to Germany

Airline CEO visits Bole International Airport

visits Bole International Airport Boeing team on ground in Addis Ababa

Ethiopia appreciates global solidarity

Black box retrieved from crash site

PHOTOS : Search and rescue mission on site

: Search and rescue mission on site Who are the victims?

Strong defense for Ethiopian’s safety record

The Boeing 737 MAX8 – multi-pronged pressure

PHOTOS : Memorial service in Addis Ababa

: Memorial service in Addis Ababa Previous accidents by Ethiopian Airline

The quality of information flow: govt and airline

African, world leaders send condolences

The departure and destination of ET302

How long did the flight last, casualty list

POEM : Travel gathered 157, death swooped

: Travel gathered 157, death swooped About Ethiopian – Africa’s aviation leader

France accepts to analyze black box

France’s air accident investigation agency BEA will analyse black-box flight recorders from a Boeing 737 MAX 8 which crashed near Addis Ababa on Sunday, a spokesman said.

Ethiopian Airlines said earlier it would send the two cockpit voice and data recorders abroad for analysis.

The French announcement resolved uncertainty over the fate of the two recorders after Germany’s BFU said it had declined a request to handle them because it could not process the new type of recorder used on the 737 MAX jets, in service since 2017.

The BEA is one of the world’s most active air crash agencies alongside the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States and has laboratories at its Le Bourget headquarters.

REUTERS

US regulators orders Boeing to ground jets

Three days after the accident in Ethiopia and in the wake of global ‘blacklisting,’ the United States says the manufacturer will be ordered to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets.

Industry experts had long speculated that it was only a matter of time before the US Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, made the order.

Boeing had in earlier statements stressed that it was not going to suspend

the production. It has said in a recent statement that it respected the FAA’s latest decision.

The Trump administration is grounding Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 airliners, in a reversal that comes after dozens of other countries and foreign-owned airlines sidelined the jet following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/igrYMW7JUR — POLITICO (@politico) March 13, 2019

#FAA statement on the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in a U.S. territory. pic.twitter.com/tCxSakbnbH — The FAA (FAANews) March 13, 2019

Foreign allies commiserate with Ethiopia – PM

. JustinTrudeau and netanyahu expressed their condolences & support to the FDRE Gov’t and people. In a phone call with PM Abiy Ahmed, H.E. Trudeau shared his faith in the national carrier, confirming that higher officials from Canada will soon fly flyethiopian . 1/2 — Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (PMEthiopia) March 13, 2019

Black boxes to be sent to Germany

Ethiopia lacks the forensic capabilities of other countries, a spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines said on Wednesday, explaining that the black box voice and data recorders recovered on Monday would be sent overseas for analysis.

What is the black box or flight recorder? It is basically an equipment that records information about the performance of an aircraft during flight.

“There is no capacity here so the black box will be sent elsewhere for analysis. The investigation team will decide where,” the spokesman told Reuters.

Reuters later confirmed that the European destination in question is Germany.

U.S. officials said the black box devices suffered some damage but they were confident of some initial results within 24 hours of the data being downloaded.

‘Ground all 737 MAX planes’: Ethiopian Airlines CEO

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told the BBC on Wednesday, that he believes Boeing Co should ground all of its 737 MAX 8 jets until it is established that they are safe to fly.

Ethiopian Airlines on Monday grounded its remaining fleet of 4 737 MAX planes after Sunday’s fatal crash.

Several other airlines all over the world have grounded this model of the plane, citing similarities between the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash in October last year.

Spotlight on Boeing 737 MAX planes

In the aftermath of Sunday’s crash, which was the second involving the Boeing 737 MAX 8 within a space of six months, several airlines have grounded their fleets of the same plane model, while countries have banned the 737 MAX planes from operating in their airspaces.

Reuters calculations show that as of Wednesday morning, about two-thirds of the 371 Boeing 737 MAX planes operating in the world have been grounded.

Adding to the pressure on Boeing, Norwegian Air said it would seek recompense for lost revenue and extra costs after grounding its 737 MAX aircraft.

“We expect Boeing to take this bill,” Norwegian said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

With no link proven between the two crashes, however, the United States has bucked the trend and allowed 737 MAX planes to continue operating even though Europe has suspended them.

Of the top 10 countries by air passenger travel, all but the United States and Japan have halted flights of the 737 MAX. The EU, China, Indonesia, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, India and others have temporarily suspended the plane.

Boeing, the world’s biggest planemaker, has said it retains “full confidence” in the 737 MAX. Its shares fell 6.1 percent on Tuesday, bringing losses to 11.15 percent since the crash, the steepest two-day loss for the stock since July 2009.

The drop has lopped $26.65 billion off Boeing’s market value.

Airline CEO visits Addis Ababa’s Bole Int’l Airport

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam, paid a visit to the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa. Operations were continuing as normal with workers and passengers going through their usual routines.

Gebremariam was very much in the forefront of events on March 10 when the incident occured.

Visiting the accident site and later giving a press conference to update the general public on the extent of the accident at the time.

One photo that became defining during his visit showed him holding a part of the crashed plane at the site. It was Bulletin No. 2 in which the airline confirmed that all aboard the ET 320 had perished.

Africa’s biggest hub Addis Ababa Bole international airport is as busy as always availing our customers of the standard service. Ethiopian airline’s GCO Mr.Tewolde Gebremariam has visited the terminals and witnessed the smooth operations. pic.twitter.com/4afxkKGJfF — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 12, 2019

Boeing team joins investigators

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the plane crash in Bishoftu on Sunday, there are local and international experts involved in the process, reports have suggested.

Aircraft manufacturing company Boeing, announced a technical team which has since arrived on site of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed 157 people to provide technical assistance.

Ethiopia appreciates global solidarity

The Prime Minister’s office on Monday sent out one message on social media in relation to the incident of 24-hours prior.

And it was a message of appreciation for the global solidarity that Ethiopia – government and airline got. Most of the messages of support were posted on Twitter aside the likely flooding in of diplomatic cables.

The PM’s message read: “On behalf of the FDRE Government, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expresses his gratitude to world leaders and the international community for their messages of condolence and support in our time of mourning all the precious lives we lost aboard ET 302.”

Black box retrieved from crash site

A key technical part of the plane, the black box, was retrieved by a search and rescue team that was dispatched to the site hours after the incident.

What is the black box or flight recorder? It is basically an equipment that records information about the performance of an aircraft during flight.

It is usually a very key component to getting to know the likely cause of the accident. Ethiopian confirmed that both parts had been retrieved: “The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of ET302 have been Recovered.”

Accident Bulletin no. 6

Issued on March 11, 2019 at 01:40 PM Local Time

The Digital Flight Data Recorder(DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder(CVR) of ET302 have been Recovered. — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 11, 2019

PHOTOS : Search and rescue mission on site

There is a coordinated local and international response on the ground to help uncover the mystery that led to 157 lives perishing in a swoop.

The Airline and other responsible state outfits like the Federal Police and Transport Bureaus have been joined by experts from across the world, from the Kenya, South Africa, United States, Israel and INTERPOL among others. Manufacturer Boeing also is an integral part of the team.

Who are the victims?

A key plank of reportage on accidents in recent times is a focus on the victims, even perpetrators.

Social media in part did a great job of helping get profiles of victims a announcements were routinely made by families or employers.

Some governments also named their nationals via social media as was the case with Russia, Nigeria.

Read more about the victims on: Euronews, our France-based sister channel

Strong defence for Ethiopian’s safety record

The accident thrust the issue of flight safety to the fore. The figures show that the carrier had an impeccable safety record with industry players and people on social media mounting a robust defence.

One of the earliest to give Ethiopian a pass mark was Alex Macheras, who has since Saturday been busy giving perspectives to multiple media outlets regarding the ET302.

Here were his initial comments very early on:

Claiming FlyEthiopian is an airline with a “poor safety record” because of hijacking attempts over last 20 years is irresponsible.



By that logic, American Airlines, United & Air France are also airlines with, quote “poor safety records” #ET302 #737MAX pic.twitter.com/jHAGqQLUSB — Alex Macheras (AlexInAir) March 10, 2019

The Boeing 737 MAX8 – multi-pronged pressure

Boeing and maybe insurers of Ethiopian Airlines will be one of the most concerned entities in these times. The manufacturer has been under serial pressure in the wake of the crash.

Its shares have plummeted but more worrying is the impact on continued usage of the particular jets. Close to a dozen carriers – Ethiopian being the first – have grounded all their 737 Max8 jets.

It turns out that it is the second deadly crash involving the same make of plane in five months. The first was when a Lion Air flight also crashed and claimed lives in October 2018.

Previous fatal accidents by Ethiopian Airline

In 2010, its passenger jet crashed into the Mediterranean Sea shortly after taking off from Beirut. 90 people were lost in the incident.

In 1996, 123 out of 175 persons on board a flight were killed after its plane was hijacked. One of the engines stopped when the flight run out of fuel.

An attempt at emergency water landing led the plane to hit a coral reef resulting in the losses.

Back in 1988, a departing plane struck a flock of pigeons and crash-landed as it returned towards the airport. 31 lives were lost.

In effect the March 10 accident becomes the worst in the company’s 74-years of operation. It was founded by Emperor Haile Selassie and is one of the crown jewels of the economy.

PHOTOS : Memorial service in Addis Ababa

The Ethiopian government declared a day of mourning on Monday, it was observed with flag flying at half-mast.

Solemn and sombre moods were also captured in Addis Ababa where friends, family and acquaintances even strangers gathered to observe a memorial.

Tears, emotions and shared grief enveloped the venue. Same was the case over in Nairobi at the opening of the UN conference as a minute silence was observed in memory of the departed.

PHOTOS: Ethiopian Airline crash – Emotional memorials in Addis Ababa ???



Black box recovered: https://t.co/dlOAdRXapr pic.twitter.com/HAn0hukLgH — africanews (@africanews) March 11, 2019

The quality of information flow: govt and airline

Social media proved decisive in the wake of the Ethiopian Airline crash of March 10, 2019; as government through the Prime Minister’s office and the airline coordinated official response with disarming effect.

By close of day, the two entities had issued just about a dozen messages on Twitter but the content these messages carried were enough to fully inform of and assure of appropriate measures going forward.

The PM’s office issued three tweets in all against the Airline’s seven yet the media had seemingly been given enough on the incident by close of day March 10.

African, world leaders send condolences

On Sunday, March 10, 2019; African leaders united – this time not with the usual words of electoral congratulations or condemnation of terrorism but more over words of commiseration and brotherly support in a hard time.

This was after the Addis Ababa – Nairobi flight crashed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident had become the biggest global news item of the day – by a stretch.

The death toll had Kenya topping as the most affected nation with 32 citizens overall. Other African nations lost citizens as did the United States, Canada, Slovakia etc.

Here are tweets from some African and world leaders:

I am profoundly saddened by the news of the crash involving flyethiopian , one of the world's most successful and efficient Airlines. On behalf of the Govt & people of Nigeria, I extend sincere condolences to PM Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, and to all the countries that lost citizens. — Muhammadu Buhari (MBuhari) March 10, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives on the Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. We stand with Prime Minister Abiy and the people of Ethiopia. Our thoughts are with you. — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) March 10, 2019

I have, with sadness, received news about the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines flight which was destined for Nairobi from Addis Ababa. On Uganda’s behalf, I send heartfelt prayers and condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) March 10, 2019

Président Hage G. Geingob extends condolences to the people of Ethiopia, family and friends of the victims, after the fatal crash of flight ET 302 en route to Nairobi. https://t.co/20fQ915Byw — Presidency | Republic of Namibia (@NamPresidency) March 10, 2019

I send my condolences and prayers to all the families of those who lost their lives today on the Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi. Our thoughts and strength go out to our African brothers and sisters and all those affected by this terrible tragedy — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) March 10, 2019

The departure point and destination of ET302

The basic facts are as follows: The flight had left the Bole International Airport in the capital Addis Ababa. It was heading for the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Why Addis Ababa and Nairobi: In the wake of Ethiopians rise and rise as Africa’s biggest carrier, the Bole International Airport plays a crucial role as hub from where most Ethiopia flights connect with the world.

Nairobi on the other hand hosts the United Nation’s biggest office in Africa. It is also a big conference destination and was billed to host the UN environment confab.

How long did the flight last, where did it crash and casualty list

It crashed only six minutes after take-off in the town of Bishoftu in Oromia region. Hours on, it was confirmed that all passengers (149) and crew (8) were killed in the incident.

A melange of passengers were aboard the flight – from humanitarian workers to professionals on their way to a United Nations Environment summit holding in Nairobi.

Since then the following issues have come up: identification and naming of victims, plane manufacturer Boeing under multi-pronged pressure, the world continues to solidarize with Ethiopia and all affected.

POEM : Travel gathered 157 lives, death swooped

Plans, dreams, aspirations, hopes and emotions plunged in Ethiopia

Over 30 nationalities united in a passenger flight hoping to reach

But reach they did not when the flight returned and “buried” them

The grief that tears through the world sears the hearts of millions

Despite loss of 157, it’s clear millions are hit – directly, indirectly

The ultimate leveller in all of this is the non-discriminator – death

The plane had arrived from South Africa and was passed fit to go

It won’t make it to Nairobi, the next stop, and none aboard made it

It crashed six-minutes after take-off, try as pilot did to return to base

In town of Bishoftu, Oromia region – Ethiopia’s biggest, most populous

Not the white or black

Not the rich or poor

Not the adult or child

Not the educated or illiterate

Not the tourist or official

Not the young or old

Not the father or child

Not the pilot or the passenger

Not the Muslim or Christian

Not the believer of atheist

Not the first or last to board

Not the first-timer of frequent flier

Not the economy or business class

Not the ordinary or the UN passport holder

The plane was evaluated and passed – it fell

The pilot attempted to return – it wasn’t to be

The people’d wished they weren’t aboard – they were

Some’d prayed for a safe flight – but death came

The safety procedures were given – didn’t count

Some’d been wished safe flight – didn’t happen

Travel gathered them in one place – death swooped

The passengers, plane, belongings – all gone

Captain with 8000 hours flying time – does death care?

The friends, family, Africa and the world – mourns

Same day other Ethiopian flights safely landed – fact

This day people will reconsider Ethiopian – human nature

Others will not blink and get aboard – accidents happen

May the “lessons” of March 10 save lives – legacy

About Ethiopian – Africa’s aviation leader

The airline currently flies to over 50 African cities in what is the largest network by a national carrier. It is also in talks to help about a dozen African countries to establish and manage their carriers.

Ethiopian – a member of the Star Alliance group in its seven decades of operation has become one of the continent’s leading carriers in terms of efficiency and operational success.

They command the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 95 international destinations across five continents.

It is the first African operator to take delivery of the Boeing 787-9 dreamliner. Its operations have transformed the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa into a continental hub.