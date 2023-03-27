Welcome to Africanews

USA to hold a democracy summit days after China's International Forum on Democracy

Copyright © africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

The United States is to hold a Summit for Democracy this week which will be co-hosted with leaders from Zambia, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and South Korea.

This second edition of the forum on 29-30 March takes place against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from around the world, including from several African countries, will discuss strengthening democratic institutions, tackling corruption, and defending human rights.

It comes hard on the heels of the Second International Forum on Democracy which took place in the Chinese capital, Beijing, last week.

Politicians, scholars, and experts in various fields from over 100 countries and regions attended the gathering.

It centred around five main themes focusing on democracy and sustainable development, innovation, global governance, diversity, and modernisation.

Participants said there was no single formula or model for democracy saying that each country has its own political culture and national needs.

