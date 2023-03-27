Son of Uganda's Museveni to retire from army 'this year'

After serving in the army for nearly three decades, the oldest son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has announced his retirement this year.

The decision was made public recently, marking the end of his long-standing military career.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, an army general, made the announcement in a Twitter post.

“I will be retiring from the UPDF this year,” he tweeted.

He made a similar announcement on Twitter in March last year when he was the commander of land forces. The army however said it had not officially received Mr Kainerugaba's retirement request.

His latest retirement remarks come days after he deleted a tweet announcing that he will stand for the presidency in 2026.

The tweeting general has not hidden his ambition to take over the top job from his 78-year-old father, who has led Uganda since 1986.

The Ugandan law does not allow serving soldiers to participate in politics.