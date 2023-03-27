Niger seeks its first win as they play host to Algeria

Niger will host Algeria in the second game of the Group F doubleheader on Monday in an effort to earn their first victory of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

The match is a must-win game for Niger if they hope to qualify for the finals. Algeria currently top Group F with nine points, while Tanzania has four, Niger has two and Uganda has one.

It is the ninth time the two countries have faced each other, with six of the previous encounters coming at the World Cup. Niger has only defeated Algeria on one occasion.

"We master the situation very well, because if we win against Tanzania and Uganda, we have the chance to qualify. This is important in football, not to have to wait for the results of the other teams. That can be complicated. So we try tp play well tomorrow and have positive points" said Jean Michel Cavalli, Niger head coach.

Algeria trained on Sunday ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger at the Stade Olympiques de Rades in Tunis, Tunisia.

While Niger are seeking their first win of the campaign, high-flying Algeria are on a run of three wins from their three opening qualifying games.

The Algerians have scored six goals and kept two clean sheets to hold a five-point lead at the top of Group F, a group which also comprises Tanzania and Uganda.

As well as their AFCON qualifying success, Djamel Belmadi's men head into Monday's match on the back of eight wins in their last nine fixtures across all competitions.

The match will be played at the neutral Hammadi Agrebi Stadium, as Niger does not have any stadiums deemed to be at international standards.