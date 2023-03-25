"Hotel Rwanda" hero Rusesabagina set for release

The Rwandan government announced on Friday that Paul Rusesabagina, an outspoken critic of President Paul Kagame, is set to be released.

Rusesabagina, who also played a part in the hit film "Hotel Rwanda", was jailed on terrorism charges in September 2021.

The Rwandan government's spokesman maintained that all procedures were followed.

"There is no doubt that the procedure was well respected, and there is no doubt that Mr.Rusesabagina had been convicted because he deserved it. On this point there is no doubt. Today he is released because the law allows it. And you also have to remember that if you relapse and fall back into the same offences, you go back to the sentence and on the other hand for the victims, if you were fined, then the fines remain", said Alain Mukuralinda, spokesman for the Rwandan government.

Friday's announcement came a day after President Paul Kagame left Qatar, where he had signalled his government was looking at ways of resolving the case that has been a cause of concern for the West and rights campaigners.

Rusesabagina's family has accused the authorities of torturing him in prison and warned about his deteriorating health.