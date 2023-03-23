UN alerts for potential cholera outbreaks after cyclone Freddy

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Director for Africa has alerted for the increased risk of cholera following the devastation caused by cyclone Freddy particularly in Malawi, Madagascar, and Mozambique.

In southern Malawi, the cyclone killed almost 500 people and displaced thousands.

"The cyclone has left an appalling humanitarian situation in its wake. More than 300 health faculties including university hospital centres have been destroyed or flooded in Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique leaving communities without adequate access to health services. The extensive damage, flooding and torrential rains have affected more than 1.4 million people in the three countries and stretched the limit, the capacity of health systems", saidDr Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Malawi was already battling its deadliest cholera outbreak on record when the storm landed. The epidemic has killed more than 1,700 people.

"We have shipped nearly 184 tonnes of laboratory, treatment and other critical medical supplies to boost the cholera outbreak response and we have decentralised this response operation to hotspot districts", added the WHO's Regional Director for Africa.

According to the UN, over one million people have also been affected in Madagascar and Mozambique, with more than 160,000 people internally displaced.