Tunisia looking hopeful for match against Libya on Friday

Tunisia is looking ahead for the qualification match on Friday against Libya in Group J for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Jalel Kadri's side currently sit top of the group on four points after two matches with Libya a point behind, and the teams will also meet again in Benghazi next Tuesday.

''Every match against any team is important. But this is a contest between two African teams. If we secure a good result against Libya, we will be in a good place for qualification (to the Africa Cup of Nations, Ed.). We have prepared for the match very well", said Tunisia defender, Montassar Talbi.

Like Libya, Equatorial Guinea also have three points in the group, while Botswana are bottom with a single point.

Tunisia assistant coach, Ali Boumnijel, added "we are neighbours and it is not our first match against our neighbours, Libya. It is a derby.

We know they are focused on us. Every time we played against them, in Tunis or Tripoli, the confrontation is not easy. We notice that they have new players".

The top two teams from each group qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will take place in the Ivory Coast across January and February next year.