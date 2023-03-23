Tinubu travelled for vacation, not ill

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has debunked speculations the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been rushed abroad for medical treatment.

The media has been awash with news of the former Lagos governor’s alleged illness and how he was flown to London, United Kingdom, late on Tuesday night.

The development is coming hours after Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, filed a petition at the election tribunal to challenge the outcome of Saturday’s presidential poll that produced the president-elect.

Tunde Rahman, the spokesperson for Mr Tinubu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the president-elect had left the country on Tuesday.

According to Mr Rahman, the president-elect will later observe Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

“The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan fasting that begins Thursday," Mr Rahman said.

He added that Mr Tinubu is expected back in the country "soon".

The president-elect's frequent travels overseas continue to fuel speculation about his health.