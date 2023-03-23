New exhibition explores destruction of wildlife in Africa

American photographer Roger Ballen is about to showcase his work in South Africa.

The exhibition highlights the destructive ties between Man and Nature focusing on the Golden Age of African hunting at the end of the 19th century.

"What we try to document, we try to document the initial experience of safaris and hunting in Africa more or less between 1870, 1880s and 1920 and 1930s", explained the artist.

The exhibition explores the "antagonistic" relationship between Man and Nature, a cycle that is doomed to repeat itself, according to Ballen.

"So, if you look at the history of humanity, it's just been the destruction of nature and the destruction of wildlife. This is the history of humanity, there's no end to it", said Ballen.

The artist hopes this exhibition has a lasting impact on all those who come to visit it.

"So we would hope that the exhibition makes a deep impression on people that they better understand the history of what happened and they better, they're challenged psychologically by my work. So it's two fold, it's historical, this is what happened here isn't that terrible? And psychological, which is the Roger Ballen aesthetic", concluded the photographer.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, animal numbers across the continent have dropped 66 percent since 1970.