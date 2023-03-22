Welcome to Africanews

Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the UAE announce joint commitment

By Africanews

Climate crisis

Ambassadors from Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday a joint commitment to prioritize climate, peace and security during their respective terms at the Security Council.

The Permanent Representative of Mozambique at the UN appealed for the Security Council to meet its responsibilities.

“As we take tangible steps to address, mitigate and adapt to the implications of climate change, it is also important for the Security Council to meet its responsibility to recognize and take appropriate action in response to climate change”, said Pedro Comissário Afonso, Permanent Representative of Mozambique at the UN.

The 15 pledges, which cover a range of Council functions, serve a shared goal among the countries for the Council to address the risks and adverse effects of climate change that are relevant to its mandate to maintain international peace and security.

