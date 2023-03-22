Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the UAE announce joint commitment

Climate crisis
Ambassadors from Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday a joint commitment to prioritize climate, peace and security during their respective terms at the Security Council.
The Permanent Representative of Mozambique at the UN appealed for the Security Council to meet its responsibilities.
“As we take tangible steps to address, mitigate and adapt to the implications of climate change, it is also important for the Security Council to meet its responsibility to recognize and take appropriate action in response to climate change”, said Pedro Comissário Afonso, Permanent Representative of Mozambique at the UN.
The 15 pledges, which cover a range of Council functions, serve a shared goal among the countries for the Council to address the risks and adverse effects of climate change that are relevant to its mandate to maintain international peace and security.
01:16
Malawi : sniffer dogs added to search party as death toll hits 326
01:55
Cyclone Freddy: more than 400 dead in southern Africa, Malawi bruised
01:02
Pope Francis prays for Malawi as cyclone Freddy leaves trail of death and destruction
Go to video
Freddy could become the longest cyclone on record - UN
01:22
Somaliland: UNHCR warns of humanitarian crisis as thousands take refuge in Ethiopia
02:25
Kenya: Rural women resort to grueling labour as drought worsens food insecurity