Mali's junta leader presents new constitution project

Colonel Assimi Goita, President of CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of People) addresses to the press during the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali's independe  
Copyright © africanews
MICHELE CATTANI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Mali

In order to promote Mali's new draft constitution, Colonel Assimi Goita, head of the country's junta, meets with religious leaders, politicians and civil society. "It is now up to you to make this work your own. Above all, you are expected to disseminate it widely and explain it to the population" he says to the crowd, adding "Malians in all parts of our country and abroad need to be informed about the developments and progress of the draft constitution," he said.

This Constitution is the starting point of the vast reform project initiated by the transitional authorities in Mali for the return to civilian power. 

"We must work together so that the Malian people, with full knowledge of the facts, take ownership of the draft constitution and adopt it by a large majority. We will then have taken a decisive step in the process of rebuilding our state," added Colonel Assimi Goita.

The referendum for its adoption was previously scheduled to be held on March 19, but since Friday March 10, the authorities have announced its postponement to a later date arguing there is  a delay in the distribution of new biometric identity cards and that the National electoral body wasn't fully operational.

