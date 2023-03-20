Once again, the list of the world's happiest countries has been released shedding light on the nations where people enjoy the highest levels of well-being and satisfaction with their lives.

The World Happiness Report, a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has used statistical analysis to determine the world's happiest countries.

The ranking considers a range of economic, social, and environmental factors, and offers insights into what makes a country a great place to live.

A CNN report on this year’s release indicates that benevolence is about 25% higher than it was pre-pandemic.

“Benevolence to others, especially the helping of strangers, which went up dramatically in 2021, stayed high in 2022,” John Helliwell, one of the authors of the World Happiness Report, said in an interview with CNN.

And global happiness has not taken a hit in the three years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Life evaluations from 2020 to 2022 have been “remarkably resilient,” the report says, with global averages basically in line with the three years preceding the pandemic.

In this article, we will delve into the latest findings focusing on the top 10 happiest countries in Africa.

Find below the top 10 happiest countries in Africa:

**1.**MAURITIUS

2. LIBYA

3. IVORY COAST

4. SOUTH AFRICA

5. GAMBIA

6. ALGERIA

7. LIBERIA

8. CONGO

9. MOROCCO

10. MOZAMBIQUE