Kenya: Opposition leader Raila Odinga calls for protests every Monday

Protesters run away from water released by a police’s water cannon vehicle during ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Kenya

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday called for weekly anti-inflation protests, saying a "war has started" as rallies clash with police in Nairobi.

"Every Monday there will be a strike, there will be a demonstration. The war has begun, it will not end until Kenyans have obtained their rights," said Raila Odinga in front of his supporters, who continue to claim that the presidential election of August 9 was "stolen" and that the government of William Ruto is "illegitimate.

Earlier, police fired tear gas and water cannons at Mr. Odinga's convoy.

This was the first major unrest since William Ruto came to power.

The protest movement against inflation, which rose to 9.2% in February over a year in the East African country, was banned on Sunday by the authorities.

