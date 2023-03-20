‘Grain from Ukraine’ humanitarian programme arrives Kenya

As part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ‘Grain from Ukraine’ humanitarian programme, Kenya received tens of thousands of metric tonnes of wheat to help combat a drought that is threatening the livelihoods of millions of people.

The programme has delivered more than 140,000 tonnes of wheat to needy African Nations since November 2022.

Accompanied by various dignitaries, Kenya's deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua, received the shipment on Monday in Mombasa.

The donation has been financed by several countries including Norway, Belgium, Italy, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

The UN's World Food Program has also supported the delivery.

After receiving the shipment, Gachagua thanked all those involved and paid particular tribute to Ukraine.

"Allow me to acknowledge in a very special way Ambassador (Pravednyk) Andrii and the great people of Ukraine, a country of gallant, resilient and industrious farmers who have stood against all odds of war to feed the world, Kenya included," he said.

He described the shipment as a "shot in the arm" to help the 5.4 million Kenyans facing starvation.