Côte d'Ivoire's fashion week showcases 30 African designers

It was all glitz and glamour at the 16th annual Afrik Fashion Week which took place this week in Côte d'Ivoire’s commercial capital, Abidjan.

The major fashion event brought together 30 designers and 60 models from several African countries, around the theme “Youth, Fashion and Cultural Diversity”.

"We think that Africa and even Côte d'Ivoire deserve to host a fashion week and for this edition, we tried to put our best foot forward by inviting African designers to share the stage with local designers,” said Isabelle Anoh, the event’s organiser.

And it wasn’t just about clothing. Handbags, jewellery, shoes - there was plenty to be seen and enjoyed by all.

For fashion designer, Nancy, the event was also an opportunity for someone like herself, who wants to enter the fashion world, to learn and gain a little more visibility.

"Through the fashion shows we see what others create and through that we get inspiration. And for us also to exchange with other stylists and other designers and of course to make ourselves known," she said.

The event was widely seen as a wonderful opportunity to network with others in the industry from across the continent.

"It's an opportunity for me to meet several designers, to get to know different models and creators. And also, participating in this event has been a great joy for me and it allows me to value my work,” said make-up artist, Julianna Gnépa.

Afrik Fashion Week was a stunning showcase for a celebration of the diversity of styles and materials of African fashion.