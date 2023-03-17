Chrisian Atsu goes home today

Christian Atsu Twasam, the Ghana black stars player who died after an earthquake hit Turkey, will be laid to rest today Friday, March 17 in his native Ghana.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death in February after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Syriar and Turkey with the southern city of Hatayspor hardest hit.

After 12 days of search, the Ghanaian footballer’s body was found under the rubble of his apartment.

He had been playing for the Hatayspor club.

Late Christian Atsu honoured during traditional remembrance event https://t.co/4lyDmb015s — africanews 😷 (@africanews) March 6, 2023

The state-assisted funeral will take place in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

A burial and thanksgiving service is scheduled to be held at the Forecourt of the State House in the capital, Accra at 9:00am before his mortal remains are taken to Dogobome in the Volta Region for interment.

Friday’s service at the Forecourt of the State House is expected to see family and friends including past and present Black Star players file past the body from 6:30am.

There will be a family gathering later on Sunday, March 19 for the final funeral rites.

Sulley Muntari and John Mensah arrive at the State House for the final funeral rites of Christian Atsu.#TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/luNNuNt9HY — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 17, 2023

The winger played 65 times for Ghana's national team and helped his side reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The 31-year-old also played for Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle.

Atsu will be remembered for his love for humanity, and for supporting the underprivileged in the country.