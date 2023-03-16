Tensions rise in Senegal ahead of Sonko's trial

Security forces were deployed this Thursday in Senegal's capital, Dakar,ahead of the trial of opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko.

The images captured on Sonko's Facebook page appear to show police releasing tear gas in the streets of Dakar to disperse people.

Sonko stands accused of defamation by Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang.

The outcome of this case could determine whether Sonko will be eligible to run in presidential elections next February.

On Tuesday, Sonko held an authorised rally where he urged thousands of supporters to come 'en masse' to back him on the day of the trial.

Sonko also faces separate charges for allegedly raping a masseuse -- a case that in March 2021 unleashed violence that claimed around a dozen lives.

Sonko's supporters say President Macky Sall is using the judiciary as a means to sideline him for the vote, a charge Sall denies.