South Africa requests twitter to delete alleged hateful video

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

South Africa

South African authorities have requested Twitter to take down a video that reportedly incites violence against those who will not participate in protest marches planned for 20 March.

The opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is organising nationwide marches to protest the country's power crisis and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

In a statement, the Film and Publication Board (FPB) said the video warns that any pupil wearing school uniform during the protests will be beaten up, as well as teachers and police officers.

The video was posted by a person claiming to be a member of EFF, it said.

“Internally, the FPB shall monitor the take-down by Twitter to ensure that no further dissemination or distribution by the public occurs," the board said.

Members of the public have been advised not to share, re-post or distribute the said video and offenders could face prosecution for disseminating or distributing prohibited content.

Police have said they will be on high alert to avert any violence as the Julius Malema-led EFF party vowed to "shut down" the entire country on Monday.

Additional sources • bbc

