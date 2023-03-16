Morocco joins Spanish and Portuguese bid to host 2030 FIFA world cup

Morroco has joined the Portugese and Spanish Football Associations joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

On Wednesday in Kigali, the European football staff went to the 73rd FIFA congress organised in Rwanda to validate the integration of the North African bid into the Spanish-Portuguese project.

"We are very happy to announce that Morocco will be incorporated in our bid. They are two continents, very close, the three countries very close. Each capital of each country is one hour difference from the others, it's known that the our people, our population in every country is full of the enthusiasm with football. So in my opinion, this World Cup in 2030, organised by the three countries, could be a fantastic World", Fernando Gomes, Portugal's Football Association president said in Kigali.

Morocco's inclusion will apparently replace Ukraine in the three-nation bid, which had said it would join Spain and Portugal in a joint effort in October.

The renewed alliance now means there will be two transcontinental bids, with the other being between Greece, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile are also jointly bidding to host the competition across South America.