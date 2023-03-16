Former Senegalese PM under judicial supervision

The former Senegalese Prime Minister Hadjibou Soumaré was finally released on Friday (Mar. 10), but placed under judicial supervision for spreading false news by a judge of the Dakar court.

Soumare was taken into police custody on Thursday after asking President Macky Sall if he had financed a French political figure, a defence lawyer said.

In an open letter to President Sall last weekend, Soumare asked the president whether he had donated 12 million euros ($12.7 million) to a "French political figure" whose party is distinguished "by hatred and rejection of others".

The Senegalese government, in a statement on Tuesday, denied making any financial donation to the leader of France's National Rally, Marine Le Pen, who visited Sall in the capital Dakar on January 18.

In a statement, it said it "rejects and strongly condemns such insinuations" which it described as "cowardly and unfounded".

"We have just been notified that (Soumare) has been placed in custody" after his interrogation by the police "at the request of the public prosecutor", Mame Adama Gueye, a defence lawyer, told reporters on Thursday.

Rights defenders and Sall's opponents say civil liberties in Senegal are coming under pressure in the run-up to the February 2024 election.

The government refutes that there has been any regression and says the law is applied fairly in Senegal.

Sall, who was elected in 2012 and again in 2019, has not confirmed or denied whether he intends to override the constitution and run for a third presidential term in 2024.