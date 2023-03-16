Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul

GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer, Burna Boy, will co-headline the highly anticipated 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show in Istanbul, Turkey.

The global chart-topping ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’ megastar will bring his signature soulful vibes of afrobeat's to Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10.

Fans from across the globe tune in to watch the must-see performance only moments before the biggest game in club football gets underway.

The news was announced on the Twitter page of the UEFA Champions League, accompanied by a video from Burna Boy.

“Hello everyone, this is Burna Boy and I’ve got some big news,” the Grammy Award winner said in the video.

“I’ll be performing at the UEFA Champions League final kick-off show by Pepsi. Come on, let’s go!”

Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! 🎶 🔥



Search #PepsiKickOffShow to find out more...#UCL x @PepsiGlobal — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2023

The Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with eight teams set to compete for the right to be called European champions.

These are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Benfica, and defending champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy recently delivered an impressive performance during the 2023 NBA All-Star halftime show in February.

He, together with fellow Nigerian singers Tems and Rema, thrilled the audience with their hit tracks, further selling African music to the world and basketball fans.

Team Lebron lost 175-184 to Team Giannis during the entertaining encounter that featured a number of African players, with the night capped off by great African music.