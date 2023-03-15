Welcome to Africanews

The US promises to “stand up” for LGBTQ+ rights in Kenya

By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

The US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has said the United States will safeguard the rights of the LGBTQ community.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Whitman said the US will continue to promote human rights and equality of LGBTQ persons.

“Over the past week my team and I met with the LGBTQI+ community and stakeholders to support the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons,” said Whitman

“The U.S. proudly advances efforts to protect LGBTQI+ persons from discrimination and violence and will continue to stand up for human rights and equality,” she added

Whitman’s statement comes at a time when the Kenyan government as well as religious leaders have opposed the Supreme court ruling which allowed for the registration of LGBTQ organizations in the country.

However, on 3rd March 2023, Whitman assured that the US will not interfere with Kenya’s position on the LGBTQ issue saying every country is at liberty to make their own decisions on how to deal with gay rights.

“We respect every country’s point of view on what position they want to take on this but of course our democratic values and the way we feel is different and that’s okay, because countries are different,” she said

