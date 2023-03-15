Gabon: More than 21 bodies recovered from deadly shipwreck

These ambulances in these images are carrying the remains of passengers from the ferry that sank off Libreville on March 9.

"15 bodies were pulled out of the water, they were in the boat and thanks to the intervention of the divers they were pulled out and all of them were wearing life jackets but they were trapped in the boat"

As of March 14, the official report is 124 people rescued, 21 lifeless bodies recovered and 16 people still being sought.

The hope for all the parents today is at least to find the bodies of their loved ones

"The only thing we are waiting for today is really that the bodies are found: alive because the miracle is still possible or still dead to console at least the parent that they can still see their loved ones one last time. We are not impatient, as long as we do not have the body we are not at peace, but we hope that God can do something, that the bodies can be found. That would console the families.

Africanews correspondent Gerauds Wilfried Obangome reports that the Gabonese government has suspended the director of the merchant navy and his deputy as well as the general manager of the Esther Miracle, the boat that sank off Libreville.

The government assures that the search will continue for the 16 people still missing to date.