Egypt: President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Danish PM hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Monday received Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen.

The pair held talks in the Egyptian capital Cairo where they discussed various issues including concerns around illegal immigration and how to confront it. El-Sissi stressed his country was "keen not to be a crossing point" for people looking to get to Europe illegally.

“We also talked about the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the importance of finding a solution to it that contributes to reducing tension, and also because of its great repercussions on the security and stability of our region and the whole world." Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the Egyptian President said.

The president also said both leaders discussed how Egypt and Denmark could cooperate on renewable energy and environmental initiatives.

Following talks with the president, Frederiksen headed to the Sheikhdom of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif where she met with Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb.