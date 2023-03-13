Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cape Town tour

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Pro Cyclist and sports champion is collaborating with Khaltsha cycles in Khayelitsha to improve the lives of teen girls in the area. The team completed their first Cape Town Cycle tour as part of 30,000 cyclist who circled the picturesque peninsula. Some of the team members were unable to cycle a year ago.

"We have this great vision of what this centre can do for these girls you know. To be able to empower them, with the help of tutors as well. To have a computer centre, to do their studies in the afternoon and then once they finish their studies they can get on an indoor trainer and they can ride on a platform like swift where I can join them, from abroad and they can be in a safe environment where they don’t have to worry about traffic and punctures and all these things." said Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, pro cyclist.

Khaltsha cycles is an initiative led by Sindile & Juma an all girls cycling team that trains cyclists and provides a space for them to study and network. After tagging Ashleigh in a tweet an initiative was born between Khaltsha cycles and Rococarbo Collective.

“The aim here is to empower the girls through the bicycle,” says Moolman-Pasio. “So we are using bicycles to firstly, give the new riders a sense of belonging, and to help them grow in their confidence.”

"When I went through the finish line I felt like Yeah ! I can do more, I can go do like bigger races. Be number one even, I feel pretty good. I feel like excited, you, I don’t have words I’m speechless." expressed Ncali Similela, team member, Khayelitsha.

Moolman-Pasio rode her first tour as a teenager because she was following in her mom’s footsteps and her victory in 2012, in the very early stages of her career, gave her the belief that the life of a professional cyclist was a reality.