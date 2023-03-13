Oscars 2023: Tems loses Best Original Song award to 'RRR'

Tems, the Nigerian singer-songwriter, has unfortunately failed to win the Best Original Song award at the 95th edition of the prestigious Academy Awards.

Tems was nominated for her exceptional contribution as a songwriter on 'Lift Me Up,' one of the songs featured in Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

Tems was up against some tough competition, including 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman' (by Diane Warren), 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun Maverick' (by Lady Gaga and BloodPop), and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski).

Unfortunately, Tems lost the Oscar for Best Original Song to 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

During his acceptance speech, Keeravani sang a self-composed song in honor of Rajamouli and the entire nation of India. This marks the third award for 'Naatu Naatu', which has also won the same category at the Golden Globes, Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association.

At the Academy Awards, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava delivered a captivating performance of the award-winning 'Naatu Naatu', while Rihanna also performed a short and moving rendition of the Black Panther theme song.

Despite the outcome, Tems' exceptional contribution to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has not gone unnoticed, and fans are eagerly anticipating her future work.