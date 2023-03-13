Guinea: 2 arrests call into question a political unblocking

The Guinean Ministry of Justice on Sunday demanded explanations for the arrest of two civil society activists, likely to call into question an attempt to resume the broken dialogue between the opposition and the ruling junta.

The Ministry of Justice suggests in a press release that the gendarmes arrested the two men outside the procedures.

Abdoul Sacko and Ismaël Diallo were arrested on Saturday for undisclosed reasons and then released. Both are part of organizations calling for a rapid return of civilians to the helm of this military-ruled country since September 2021.

The military agreed under pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to give way to elected civilians by the end of 2024, the time to carry out deep reforms, they say.

Abdoul Sacko in particular is a well-known figure, a member of the Forces Vives, a coalition of the main parties, unions and organizations in opposition to the junta.

The opposition accuses the junta of confiscating power and silencing any dissenting voices through arrests of personalities and judicial inquiries. It calls for real dialogue.

Abdoul Sacko and Ismaël Diallo were arrested when the junta and the opposition seemed to be attempting to regain contact.

The "Forces vives" have just postponed a demonstration against the junta to, they say, give a chance to mediation by the religious authorities.

In a country accustomed to political violence, a previous day of mobilization in mid-February had led to clashes which left three dead. The junta has threatened to ban the main parties, which are already virtually inactive.

A meeting between "Forces vives", government and religion is expected for Monday, but to be confirmed.

The "Forces vives" denounced the arrests on Saturday as a "liberticidal act (...) which compromises the steps taken by the religious authorities to calm socio-political tensions".

Rarely, the Ministry of Justice issued a press release on Sunday to distance itself from the arrests which it says it has learned from the press.

He asked the prosecution for a "detailed report", and assures that he "will not tolerate any action violating the rights of all citizens in conflict with the law".