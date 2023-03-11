Brazilian international Marcelo returns home to rapturous welcome

After 10 years abroad, Brazilian international Marcelo returned home to a hero's welcome, as Fluminense supporters flocked to Maracanã stadium on Friday night.

The former Real Madrid left back has signed a two-year deal with the Brazilian side after finishing his contract with Greece's Olympiacos.

"It's the best moment of my life, I am coming home. Thank you all! I am very, very, very happy! It's a moment that I have always dreamed of, to be here with you. I have other dreams as well, which was to wear Fluminense's jersey again, feel like a warrior again and fight for all trophies. I am sure we will have a wonderful year", said Marcelo on Friday night before his supporters.

Marcelo left Real Madrid last year as the club's most decorated player.

In 15 years, he won 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six La Ligas.

Marcelo is expected to play as a midfielder at Fluminense.

He was part of Brazil's squad at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.