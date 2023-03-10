Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian prostitution mob boss extradited to Italy

Prostitutes in Benin City, Edo state's capital in southern Nigeria on March, 29, 2017.   -  
Copyright © africanews
PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Italy

A Nigerian woman who fled Italy has been extradited to serve a 13-year sentence on convictions related to trafficking women for prostitution, Italian police said Wednesday (Mar.8).

The 48 year old Joy Jeff played a key role in trafficking Nigerian women to Italy, Spain and the Netherlands from 2006-2007, exerting control through violence including threats against family members back home in Nigeria.

