Nigerian prostitution mob boss extradited to Italy

Italy
A Nigerian woman who fled Italy has been extradited to serve a 13-year sentence on convictions related to trafficking women for prostitution, Italian police said Wednesday (Mar.8).
The 48 year old Joy Jeff played a key role in trafficking Nigerian women to Italy, Spain and the Netherlands from 2006-2007, exerting control through violence including threats against family members back home in Nigeria.
