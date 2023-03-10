Least developed states' summit ends in Doha with no massive aid pledge - UN

The 5th United Nations Conference of the least developed countries closed in Doha on Thursday (Mar. 9).

It saw nations pledge to donated funds. Among them Germany, announced $200 million for the least developed countries, Saudi Arabia, who is donating $800 million, and Canada offering UNICEF $34 million.

Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN detailed her country’s contribution.

"At the opening of the finale of the conference, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar and the President of the conference, underscored the firm commitment of the state of Qatar supporting the development process of the Least Developed Countries," Sheikha Alia bin ahmed Al Thani said.

[He] "announc[ed] a financial contribution of a total of $60 million, of which $10 million will be allocated for supporting the implementation of the activities of the Doha Program of Action of the least developed countries, and $50 million will be allocated for supporting the deliverables of the Doha Program of Action and building resilience in the least developed countries."

Guterres started the summit by saying the 46 poorest states need a $500 billion a year stimulus to reach the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), a blueprint to end poverty and boost health and education by 2030. That goal was not met.

His Deputy chief said least developed economies needed a new impulse to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

"SDG performance is low, below the global average, risks are growing rather than diminishing."

"And 11 least developed countries spend over one-fifth of their revenue servicing debt. We need a new approach, and the Doha Program of Action responds to these unprecedented and interlinked challenges with a blueprint for recovery, renewal and for resilience," Amina Mohammed urged.

The theme of this year's 5-day summit was "From Potential to Prosperity."

No leader from the world's biggest economies attended the conference.

The conference is usually held every decade.

46 countries with 33 in Africa are listed by the UN among the least developed countries.