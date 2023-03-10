JSK and Vita Club preview their CAF Champions League Group A clash

JS Kabylie of Algeria take on Congolese club AS Vita in the fourth round of matches in Group A of the CAF Champions League on Saturday, with both qualification places for the knockout phase still very much up for grabs.

Moroccan champions Wydad AC currently top the standings with 6 points, two ahead of Petro de Luanda of Angola and JSK, with AS Vita on three points.

The pair recently met in Brazzaville on 25th February on matchday three, with Lema Mabidi grabbing the only goal of the game to give AS Vita their first points of the campaign.

On the eve of their latest outing, AS Vita head coach conceded that his side will not be going into the game as favourites, but liked the look of the conditions he expects his team to encounter at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algiers.

"In the first game the stadium was not good," he said. "Here we are discovering a nice pitch, the weather is favourable for us too because the cool weather is for everyone. We know the strengths of JSK and the weaknesses too, so I think that we have the possibility to win this JSK match."

His opposite number Miloud Hamdi blamed missed opportunities for their narrow defeat last time out and called on his players to put on a show for the fans and secure a victory that would take the team four points clear of their rivals with two games remaining.

"Frankly, we had a lot of chances to score, especially in the first fifteen minutes, but we did not take advantage of it," he said. "We've prepared well, as I say every time, we try to put forward the most beautiful image of the club and give pleasure to all who love our club," said Hamdi.