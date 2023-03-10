Al Ittihad go top of Saudi League after a 1-0 win over Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo made his frustration with a 1-0 loss to Roshn Saudi League title rivals Al Ittihad very clear on Thursday.

Ronaldo cut an angry figure at full-time and needed calming by his teammates before kicking a water bottle as he left the pitch and walked down the tunnel.

According to reports, Al Ittihad fans taunted Ronaldo throughout the match with chants of 'Messi'.

The only goal of the game came in the 80th minute through Romarinho.

Captain Ronaldo had a chance to rescue a point for Al Nassr in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe pulled off a fine save.

With the win, Al Ittihad moved one point ahead of Al Nassr to top the table.