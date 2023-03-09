In a Lagos stadium, Nigerian women mark Women's Day

Thousands of Nigerian women marked International Women's Day in Lagos on Wednesday (Mar. 8).

Some gathered at the city's Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, many wearing the internationally recognised Women's Day colour, purple, which signifies justice and dignity.

"I believe personally it [Editor's note: International Women’s Day] makes us feel celebrated as a woman, being recognized, and today’s own, this year’s own is basically talking about having equal gender," Idowu Bimpe said.

"So, I hope men will not be threatened because they are bringing us women up so we can actually compete in every sphere of life," the farmer said.

Another woman, Kemi Omotosho doubled down: "It’s important for us to celebrate ourselves, not just in Nigeria but all over the world. Women, we are strong, we are confident, we turn systems around for the good of the family.

"So, it’s good [...] to make us come together as a group to encourage ourselves, to appreciate ourselves and then see a way of moving this nation forward and the world at large," the entrepreneur said.

The UN recognized International Women's day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in Labour movements of the early 20th Century.

Some of today's demands by women's groups are economic parity and an end to sexual assaults.