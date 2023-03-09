Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

In a Lagos stadium, Nigerian women mark Women's Day

Women attend the International Women's Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos , Nigeria, Wednesday , March. 8, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

Thousands of Nigerian women marked International Women's Day in Lagos on Wednesday (Mar. 8).

Some gathered at the city's Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, many wearing the internationally recognised Women's Day colour, purple, which signifies justice and dignity.

"I believe personally it [Editor's note: International Women’s Day] makes us feel celebrated as a woman, being recognized, and today’s own, this year’s own is basically talking about having equal gender," Idowu Bimpe said.

"So, I hope men will not be threatened because they are bringing us women up so we can actually compete in every sphere of life," the farmer said.

Another woman, Kemi Omotosho doubled down: "It’s important for us to celebrate ourselves, not just in Nigeria but all over the world. Women, we are strong, we are confident, we turn systems around for the good of the family. 

"So, it’s good [...] to make us come together as a group to encourage ourselves, to appreciate ourselves and then see a way of moving this nation forward and the world at large," the entrepreneur said.

The UN recognized International Women's day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in Labour movements of the early 20th Century.

Some of today's demands by women's groups are economic parity and an end to sexual assaults.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..