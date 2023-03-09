FIFA Sec Gen. Samoura reaches out to women in the upcoming World Cup

Secretary General Fatma Samoura reached out to a female representative (player or coach) of each one of the eight nations who will be debuting at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 July 2023 (Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Philippines, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, and Zambia).

The online conversations kicked off around the concept of “Beyond Greatness”, which is the competition’s slogan.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be the 9th edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The tour will take the trophy to all 32 of the tournament's participating nations plus all nine Women's World Cup host cities in the final weeks before the start of a tournament on 20 July.

Key dates on the tour schedule include stops in China on 9-11 March, South Africa on 22-23 March, Brazil on 29-30 March, USA on 10-14 April, Canada on 19-20 April, Germany on 2-3 May, England on 13-14 May and France on 20-21 May.

Several countries will also be part of the tour for the first time ever, including Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Morocco, the Philippines, Ireland, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia.

7000 kms away in Perth Australia organisers were celebrating the completion of the Unity Pitch on Scarborough Beach, Perth, ready for community use, ahead of touring each of the tournament's nine host cities.

One of the goals for the Pitch is to raise awareness of the Women's World Cup and encourage the community to come together, in playing football and in anticipation of the tournament later this year.