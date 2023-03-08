International Women's Day: Burundian women break gender stereotypes by taking on 'Men's jobs'

As the world marks the International Women's Day, the Burundian women are scaling up their roles in the society by encroaching the male dominated industries.

For instance Nahayo Dorothee is a bricklayer assistant at a local construction site in Bujumbura, a profession that is male dominated in many countries around the world.

To her, the international women's day has been a reckon to even work harder to alienate poverty in her family

"Yes, I hear that International Women's Day is coming but because of poverty I cannot proudly celebrate this day. The 5,000frbu (approx $2.40) that I earn per day cannot be enough for me to celebrate this day and say that I am a proud woman among others, no it is not possible," said Dorothée.

Another woman by the name Rehema has been making a living as a barber attending to men’s haircuts in Bujumbura.

She revealed that she has been despised and rejected by especially male who are seeking services. She has instead double up her efforts to be recognized.

"Sometimes a client comes in and says he can't get his hair cut by a woman. This has never discouraged me from giving up my work, but I double my effort. When that customer comes back and finds me cutting another customer's hair he will see that I cut well and he will accept that I cut his," said Rehema.

To mark International Women's Day, capitals across the world are hosting marches, rallies and demonstrations to advocate for women's rights.

In Africa, majority of women work in insecure, poorly paid jobs, with few opportunities for advancement according to the United Nations.