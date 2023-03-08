Welcome to Africanews

Benin's leader meets with French counterpart in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron greets the President of Benin Patrice Talon, prior to a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 7, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

France

Beninese president Patrice Talon was welcomed Tuesday (Mar. 7)  by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

According to the agenda of the president uploaded on the Elysee palace website, both leaders met for working lunch.

The discussion is a follow-up to Emmanuel Macron's visit to Benin last July. And was reportedly to focus on "vocationnal training, the strengthening of economic ties, cultural cooperation projects and support for the Beninese armed forces in terms of equipment".

Neighbour of Benin, Togo and other West African countries that share borders with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger are getting ready to face Islamist militants who've destabilized swathes of territory.

That same day, Patrice Talon visited Beninese students attending the Gobelins school, one of the world's leading school for animation.

He was accompanied by a delegation comprising ministers.

