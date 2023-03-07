South African rand weakens after cabinet reshuffle

South Africa
South Africa's rand reportedly weakened early on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new electricity minister tasked to solve the country's worst power cuts on record.
At 0705 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2800 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close, Reuters reported.
ETM Analytics had forecast markets would not respond positively to the reshuffle, saying in a note "it offers no fresh strategy to deal with any of the crises South Africa is currently facing".
In a televised address to the nation, Ramaphosa said he had chosen Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for the newly created role of electricity minister and appointed the ANC's No. 2 official, Paul Mashatile, as deputy president.
Later in the session, the focus will be on South Africa's fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures, which are due at 0930 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.4% and a year-on-year expansion of 2.2%, a decrease from the previous quarter's figures.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.130%.
Go to video
Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit
Go to video
UN says human rights situation in Eritrea remains "dire
Go to video
Ivorian football club's player dies after collapsing during match
01:03
4 jihadists escape in deadly Mauritania prison break
01:25
South Africa tops Africa in providing aid to quake-hit Turkey
11:00
South Africa's first 3D printed low-cost house (Inspire Africa)