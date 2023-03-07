Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

South African rand weakens after cabinet reshuffle

South African rand weakens after cabinet reshuffle
A man holds new South African banknotes at the value of ten, twenty, fifty, one hundred...   -  
Copyright © africanews
PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

South Africa

South Africa's rand reportedly weakened early on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a new electricity minister tasked to solve the country's worst power cuts on record.

At 0705 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2800 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close, Reuters reported.

ETM Analytics had forecast markets would not respond positively to the reshuffle, saying in a note "it offers no fresh strategy to deal with any of the crises South Africa is currently facing".

In a televised address to the nation, Ramaphosa said he had chosen Kgosientsho Ramokgopa for the newly created role of electricity minister and appointed the ANC's No. 2 official, Paul Mashatile, as deputy president.

Later in the session, the focus will be on South Africa's fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures, which are due at 0930 GMT.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 0.4% and a year-on-year expansion of 2.2%, a decrease from the previous quarter's figures.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.130%.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..