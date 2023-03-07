Welcome to Africanews

Senegal: First-ever surgery performed on board largest civilian hospital ship

The Global Mercy, the biggest hotipal ship in the world is seen docking on May 30, 2022   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Medical teams onboard the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, performed Tuesday (Mar. 7), the first of 40 planned paediatric orthopaedic free surgeries this month.

Amadou, a four-year-old, was the first patient to receive a surgery on board the Global Mercy ship which is docked in Dakar, Senegal.

He was born with one windswept leg and one bowed leg, two conditions that can be corrected by early intervention.

This is also the first time that one ship will serve two countries through one port. At the invitation of the Senegalese government, up to 25% of the surgery patients are expected from nearby The Gambia.

Over the next four months, the Global Mercy will provide more than 800 surgeries.

At present, there are no fully certified paediatric orthopaedic surgeons practicing in Senegal.

During the previous 2022 field service, Mercy Ships provided training and mentoring for more than 2,500 participants.

