Libyan army conducts drill in western town of Tarhuna

Libya
Members of the Libyan army, under the command of the internationally recognised Government of National Unity have held a drill in the western town of Tarhuna. The drill is believed to be part of its usual training aimed at ensuring security and preparing for combat.
Libya has been gripped by insecurity since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. Two rival governments are currently vying for power, Government of National Unity based in Tripoli, the other in the central city of Sirte
With no unified, professional security force operating in the country, local militias - which often have conflicting and evolving allegiances and political and territorial objectives - are generally responsible for providing security.
