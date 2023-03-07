Fight against insurgents: Burkina Faso announces curfew

A curfew has been introduced throughout the northern region of Burkina Faso and two other provinces to combat jihadist attacks in the Sahel region.

"As part of the fight against terrorism, a curfew from 10pm to 5am has been introduced throughout the region from Friday 3 March to Friday 31 March," said a note from the secretary general of the governorate of the northern region, Kouilga Albert Zongo.

"During this period, the movement of people, four and two-wheeled vehicles, tricycles (three-wheeled vehicles) and bicycles is formally prohibited," he said, urging people "to strictly respect this decision by staying at home at the times and dates indicated.

According to Mr. Zongo, the measure is aimed at facilitating the actions of the armed forces in this border region of Mali.

Two provinces have also instituted curfews, according to notes from local authorities: Koulpelogo, in the Centre-East region bordering Ghana and Togo, for the entire month of March, and Bam, in the Centre-North region, from March 5 to 20.

In mid-February, the curfew in effect since 2019 in the Eastern region, from midnight to 4:00 a.m., was extended for 3 months, until May 21 inclusive.

Burkina Faso has taken up the fight against jihadist violence head-on, particularly after demanding the departure of French troops from Operation Sabre, which have been present in the West African country since 2009 without any success.

Since 2022, the French presence has been increasingly questioned in Burkina Faso, as in many other African nations, eager to regain control of their sovereignty.

On February 24, Burkinabé authorities terminated the defense agreement signed with French authorities, which allowed the special forces of Operation Sabre to be stationed at the Kamboinsin base. The soldiers of the Sabre task force could be redeployed to neighboring Niger, which already has nearly 2,000 French personnel.